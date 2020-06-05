Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

