Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $55.94 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

