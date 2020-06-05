Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,032 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

