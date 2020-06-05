First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.44% of First Internet Bancorp worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 813,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,739,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INBK opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

