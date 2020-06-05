First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,045 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Astronics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Astronics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Astronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Astronics news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

