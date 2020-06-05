Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 23,571 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.73 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

