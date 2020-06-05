Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,518 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,996 shares of company stock worth $5,634,844 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

