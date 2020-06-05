Thomas Girschweiler Sells 492,277 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 492,277 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,334,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

