Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

NYSE ETV opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

