Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.92.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.