GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,186 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

LBAI opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,380 shares of company stock worth $92,062 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

