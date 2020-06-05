Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,377,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,570,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,868,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,765 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

