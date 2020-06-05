Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3,331.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $209.37 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.