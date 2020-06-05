Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,363,000 after buying an additional 3,649,745 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,748.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 975,445 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 482,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 474,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 429,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.