Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,983 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10.

SQ opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
Blueprint Medicines Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Blueprint Medicines Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,186 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,186 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report