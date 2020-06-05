Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,983 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10.

SQ opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

