Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 844,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 164,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 28.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

