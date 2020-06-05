GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Silgan by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Silgan by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 175,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

