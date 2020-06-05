GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 466,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 369.8% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
