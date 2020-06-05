Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
Blueprint Medicines Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Blueprint Medicines Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,186 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,186 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report