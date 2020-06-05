Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.