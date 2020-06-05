Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,261,000 after acquiring an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,719,000 after acquiring an additional 408,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.