Edmond Macri Sells 1,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $172,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $46,860.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $57,672.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56.

Shares of W opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

