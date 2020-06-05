Anthony J. Wood Sells 35,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

