Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $299,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,060,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $75,723,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,655,117.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,733 shares of company stock valued at $106,556,296. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

