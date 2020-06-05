Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Momo were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Momo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,216 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Momo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after purchasing an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 594,044 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Momo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,378,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

MOMO stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

