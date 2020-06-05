Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 158.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,696 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

