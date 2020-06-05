Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 299.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

