GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $229,000 Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

NBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.