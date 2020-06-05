GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 40,981 Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,981 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Curo Group worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

