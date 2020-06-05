JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 842,546 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 103.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

