AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of AssetMark Financial worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $447,295.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 6,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $139,359.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,501.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,210 shares of company stock worth $13,650,342. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

