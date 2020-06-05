JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $28,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

