JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.