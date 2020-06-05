JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 330,004 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,631,192.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at $123,047,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $69,639.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,019.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,554,791 shares of company stock valued at $84,550,908 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

