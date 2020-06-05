JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 137,390 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

