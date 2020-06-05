JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 631,841 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 631,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.71% of Brinker International worth $29,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $29.36 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

