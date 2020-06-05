JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,286 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $155,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.27 and its 200 day moving average is $321.02. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

