Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 79,543 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $249,177,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 191.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. G.Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

