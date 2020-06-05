JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Taubman Centers worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

TCO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

