Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.30 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

