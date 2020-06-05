JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 261.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $29,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.