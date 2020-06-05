JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.32 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $32,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Trustmark by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Trustmark by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

TRMK stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

