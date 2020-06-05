State Street Corp Acquires 88,750 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of Cyberark Software worth $65,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $106.20 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group cut their target price on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.