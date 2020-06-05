Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,062 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Jabil by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 198,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $83,969,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

JBL stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

