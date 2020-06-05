Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

SMAR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,887. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

