Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,542 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

