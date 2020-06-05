JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 493,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.90% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 823,214 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $16,468,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $15,984,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,847,000.

XHB stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

