JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,787 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 43,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,944,000. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 439,597 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 116,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $155.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

