JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $32,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 384,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,958,000 after buying an additional 197,657 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,086 shares of company stock worth $533,419. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

