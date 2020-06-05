JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 39,273 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.21% of Columbia Property Trust worth $31,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 260,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $153,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other news, CIO Jeffrey K. Gronning acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,750.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Insiders acquired a total of 46,656 shares of company stock worth $509,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

