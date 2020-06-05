Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce $804.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $854.53 million and the lowest is $760.00 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,397 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Laureate Education by 13.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

